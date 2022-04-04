NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,994. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeuroMetrix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

