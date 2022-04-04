New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,906,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,173,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

