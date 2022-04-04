New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 72,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.