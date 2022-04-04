New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.32. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

