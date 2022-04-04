New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in City were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in City by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. Analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

City Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.