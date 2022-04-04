New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSII. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSII opened at $40.60 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

