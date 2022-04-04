New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.37 Million Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Matthews International worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 81.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

MATW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

