New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Select Medical worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $24.64 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

