NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.12) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.65. The company has a market capitalization of £264.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.
About NewRiver REIT (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
