NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) versus Vistra (NYSE:VST) Financial Comparison

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vistra alerts:

This table compares Vistra and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $12.08 billion 0.87 -$1.27 billion ($2.68) -8.75 NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 9.86 $3.57 billion $1.81 47.35

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vistra and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00 NextEra Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vistra currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $89.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra -10.55% -20.42% -4.44% NextEra Energy 20.93% 11.10% 3.67%

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vistra pays out -25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 93.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vistra has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Vistra is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Vistra on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.