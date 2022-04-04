Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00.

PANW traded up $16.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $628.10. 1,156,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

