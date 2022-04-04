NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.52. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
