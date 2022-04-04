NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.52. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

