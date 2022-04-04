NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 9,048 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 95,259 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at about $481,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

HLF opened at $30.89 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

