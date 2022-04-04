NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $258,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 252.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

