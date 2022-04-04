NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

