NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $111.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

