NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $33.84 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

