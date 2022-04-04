NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 91,700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

