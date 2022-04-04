Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $24.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.19, but opened at $25.30. Noah shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,171 shares.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

