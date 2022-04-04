Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 11,482,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,457. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

