Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $52,361,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.