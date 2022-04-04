Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

