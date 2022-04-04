Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.95.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,494. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.