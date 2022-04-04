Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $13,019,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

