Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Nova were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Nova by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nova by 1,183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Nova by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nova by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $149.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

