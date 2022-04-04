NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04).

TSE:NG opened at C$9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.10. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.62 and a twelve month high of C$12.58.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$202,326.18. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$501,718.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,835.79. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,423 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

