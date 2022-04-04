Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NOVT stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
