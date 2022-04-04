Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.