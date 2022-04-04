NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.
NYSE DNOW opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after buying an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,588,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NOW (Get Rating)
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
