NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 1,892,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,970. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.