Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

