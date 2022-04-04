Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Nuvve stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 420,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. Nuvve has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nuvve by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 175,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvve by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 172,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nuvve by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

