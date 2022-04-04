Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 3,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

