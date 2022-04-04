O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,629. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

