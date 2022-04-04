Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OCDGF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

