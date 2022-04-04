Offshift Price Down 14.6% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00010269 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.04 or 1.00084035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.