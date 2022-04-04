Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ODC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 142.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,273,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 78,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

