Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $650.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

