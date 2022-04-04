Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,506. Olin has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

