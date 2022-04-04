Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OHI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

OHI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $69,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $36,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

