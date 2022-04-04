OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Announces Earnings Results

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OMNIQ Corp. ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

