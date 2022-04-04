One Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $37.35 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.