One Capital Management LLC Invests $528,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Shares of IVE stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.55 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.65.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
