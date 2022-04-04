One Capital Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 861 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,876 shares of company stock worth $29,596,448. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $611.11 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.21. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

