One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

