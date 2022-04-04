One Capital Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $339.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.