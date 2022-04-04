ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.
ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.
