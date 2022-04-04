Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Critical Review

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Online Vacation Center and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Volatility and Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.50 $2.93 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A -44.59% -31.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Astra Space on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center (Get Rating)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

