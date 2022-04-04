OpenOcean Price Hits $0.11 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $16.84 million and $1.98 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

OpenOcean Coin Trading

