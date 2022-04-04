Oppenheimer Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

