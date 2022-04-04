O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $17.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $667.43. 532,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $668.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $506.51 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. American Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

